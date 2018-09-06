Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp

KARACHI: Our celebrities, along with charming everyone with their distinct persona, are often at times engaged in philanthropic work for playing a positive role in the society by lending a hand to those in need.



On Wednesday, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan visited an Afghan refugee camp located in Karachi. Sharing about the experience, the actress posted a long, emotional note regarding Pakistan's decades' old gesture of welcoming and housing refugees from Afghanistan:

“A lot of times my job has allowed me to witness days and moments that humble me. Today was one of those days. Today I’m also proud to say that my country is one of the most generous countries of the world. The Government and people of Pakistan – with the support of the international community – have been generously hosting Afghan refugees for nearly forty years. Since 2002, around 4.3 million Afghan refugees have returned back to Afghanistan under the largest voluntary return programme in the world,” her post reads.

She adds, “The UN refugee agency has been closely working with the Government of Pakistan and other partners to ensure that the rights of refugees are fully protected. Pakistan continues to host 1.39 million Afghan refugees.

You may ask, why should we care? We must care because more than half of the refugees are kids. A lot of them came unaccompanied, without their mothers or fathers.. a lot of them were even born here. They are our future, every child in the world is.

No one chooses to be a refugee. No one chooses to leave their home.

#unhcrpakistan #UNHCR @unhcrpakistan.”

The ‘Raees’s starlet also sang the globally-famed anthem ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ with refugee children, video of which has garnered immense appraisal from everyone.



Mahira on Instagram, even posted a story about two boys she met at the camp , who were greatly inspired by 'Raja', a character Indian actor Varun Dhawan played in one of his films.

Commending the actress' endearing efforts, Varun commented:



"That’s so amazing that you’re doing this work @mahirakhan. I saw the video and it brought a big smile to my face. Sending lots of love, thank you for sharing."

