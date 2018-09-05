Wed September 05, 2018
Web Desk
September 5, 2018

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shak Rukh Khan has credited his fame to  friend, also arch-nemesis Salman Khan, saying that he owes all his success to the ‘Dabangg’ star and his father Salim Khan, Indian media reported. 

Appearing alongside Rani Mukerjee recently on  ‘Dus ka Dum’, a TV show that Salman hosts,  the 52-year-old star stated, “The first time I came to Mumbai as a struggling actor, I had my meals at Salman’s place where Salim ji supported me a lot. It is because of them that I have become ‘Shah Rukh Khan’.”

The ‘Darr’ star further added that he has come to the show only because of Salman.

Shah Rukh Khan was also joined by Rani Mukerjee on the show where they both relived the iconic memories of 1998's ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, which had Salman's  guest appearance too. 

