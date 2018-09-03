Lata Mangeshkar not amused with Atif Aslam's rendition of her song

India’s legendary musician Lata Mangeshkar has taken a hit at Pakistani icon Atif Aslam’s rendition of her mellow track ‘Chalte Chalte’ from the classic ‘Pakeezah.’

In the recent past, Aslam had lent his vocals to produce a new version of the classic song for an upcoming Bollywood movie titled ‘Mitron.’

However, the upbeat duplication hasn’t received ample appreciation from music enthusiasts including Mangeshkar, -the singer of the original track, who till now has refrained from listening to the new version.

"And I don't want to hear it. This trend of remixing old songs saddens me. Where is the creativity in simply lifting acknowledged, beloved classics and shuffling the notes around? " she told Indian news agency IANS.

The 88-year-old playback singer went on to add: "I've even heard that the lyrics are changed in the remixes. By whose consent? The original poets and composers wrote what they had to. Nobody has the right to tamper with the creativity of these great composers and lyricists."