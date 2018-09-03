Mon September 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
COAS General Bajwa calls on PM Imran, discusses security matters

COAS General Bajwa calls on PM Imran, discusses security matters
Public projects

Public projects
The exiled

The exiled
Presidential election on Tuesday, preparations completed

Presidential election on Tuesday, preparations completed
KP CM for prompt action to check dengue outbreak

KP CM for prompt action to check dengue outbreak
Legislative agenda resolutions deferred in Senate to discuss alleged election rigging

Legislative agenda resolutions deferred in Senate to discuss alleged election rigging

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’
Shehla Raza deletes controversial tweet regarding Atif R Mian

Shehla Raza deletes controversial tweet regarding Atif R Mian
Pakistan girds for 'exchanges' with Pompeo as U.S. halts military funding

Pakistan girds for 'exchanges' with Pompeo as U.S. halts military funding

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Lata Mangeshkar not amused with Atif Aslam's rendition of her song

India’s legendary musician Lata Mangeshkar has taken a hit at Pakistani icon Atif Aslam’s rendition of her mellow track ‘Chalte Chalte’ from the classic ‘Pakeezah.’

In the recent past, Aslam had lent his vocals to produce a new version of the classic song for an upcoming Bollywood movie titled ‘Mitron.’

However, the upbeat duplication hasn’t received ample appreciation from music enthusiasts including Mangeshkar, -the singer of the original track, who till now has refrained from listening to the new version.

"And I don't want to hear it. This trend of remixing old songs saddens me. Where is the creativity in simply lifting acknowledged, beloved classics and shuffling the notes around? " she told Indian news agency IANS.

The 88-year-old playback singer went on to add: "I've even heard that the lyrics are changed in the remixes. By whose consent? The original poets and composers wrote what they had to. Nobody has the right to tamper with the creativity of these great composers and lyricists."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra’s future father-in-law's company under debts: Reports

Priyanka Chopra’s future father-in-law's company under debts: Reports
Victoria Beckham dismisses divorce rumors

Victoria Beckham dismisses divorce rumors

First Man trailer: Takes back to Armstrong’s expedition of space

First Man trailer: Takes back to Armstrong’s expedition of space
Deepika Padukone to star next to Vin Diesel once again!

Deepika Padukone to star next to Vin Diesel once again!

Load More load more

Spotlight

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha
PM launched campaign 'Plant for Pakistan' is well under way!

PM launched campaign 'Plant for Pakistan' is well under way!
UAE announces first astronauts to go to space

UAE announces first astronauts to go to space
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande

After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday
Ranveer Singh ranked 2018’s best actor for ‘Padmaavat’

Ranveer Singh ranked 2018’s best actor for ‘Padmaavat’