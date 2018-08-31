'Stree’ review: Spooky humor and a top-notch cast brings finest horror comedy on-screen

Rajkummar Rao's 'Stree', helmed by Amar Kaushik was supposedly inspired by the urban legend of Nale Ba about a woman who knocks on the doors of houses at night and if you answer, you will never be seen again.

The plot narrates the story of a lovelorn tailor who falls for a girl who may or may not be the ‘Stree’ the town fears. She visits the town annually on the days of the festival, keeps vanishing in mysterious ways, never enters the temple, and, perhaps most damningly in the eyes of the tailor and his friends, doesn’t own a mobile phone.

The director comes up with an entertainment package of a light-weight material in a well-timed humor script where the quality of the performances that Kaushik extracts from his actors lend Stree infectious flounce.

Rajkummar Rao is incredible. Whether he is flummoxed, frightened or simply going along with the flow, he delivers with minimum apparent effort. Shraddha Kapoor is suitably icy as the enigmatic woman who traipses into the protagonist's life and sets off the tremors proving to be ‘just perfect’ for the role.

Celebrities all around B-Town laud their performance in 'Stree' by taking it to twitter referring it as a ‘brill duo ‘on screen unrolling magic with their acting and charm.

Onir referred to it as a delightful horror comedy:

Whereas Taapsee Pannu congratulated the team for ‘Stree’:



Nitesh Tiwari called it a film that spooks you or tickles you in equal manner:









