Wed August 29, 2018
Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats
The elusive climate change strategy
Are dams the right choice?
European intellectuals and the East
Have no foreign property, account, Zardari tells SC
Maneka-DPO Pakpattan call recording surfaces
Amir Liaquat lays bare grievances in leaked Whatsapp voice message

Imran Khan to skip UN session to focus on Pakistan economy
How to create 10 million jobs
NAB questions PM Imran Khan’s close aide

Web Desk
August 29, 2018

Mahesh Bhatt geared up for acting debut

After showcasing his prowess in direction, production and screen writing, Mahesh Bhatt steps into the acting world at the age of 70 in 'The Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City', helmed by Tariq Khan.

The film maker also pays his credits to the director for pushing him into acting business.

“Tariq Khan is a good and a decent human being. He came to me with this role, and he insisted that I take it up. I have always supported new and honest talent, and Tariq is one such guy. I liked him immediately. He came straight to the point in a very simple manner,” Bhatt shared in media reports.

He further added on how he immediately picked the character after listening to its pivotal appearance on screen and its ultimate influence on masses by throwing a little light on its description, “He explained the character to me of this Muslim father, who lives alone and his son lives in the US. He keeps a Hindu boy in his house as a tenant.”

In the film, Bhatt plays as a painter. It also features Kay Kay Menon, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, Neha Khan and Alisha Khan while newcomer Avi Pardasani plays the role of the Hindu boy who lives with Bhatt’s character Zulfikar Hussain.

The film is expected to enter its production phase in near times!

