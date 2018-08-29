Mahesh Bhatt geared up for acting debut

After showcasing his prowess in direction, production and screen writing, Mahesh Bhatt steps into the acting world at the age of 70 in 'The Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City', helmed by Tariq Khan.



The film maker also pays his credits to the director for pushing him into acting business.

“Tariq Khan is a good and a decent human being. He came to me with this role, and he insisted that I take it up. I have always supported new and honest talent, and Tariq is one such guy. I liked him immediately. He came straight to the point in a very simple manner,” Bhatt shared in media reports.

He further added on how he immediately picked the character after listening to its pivotal appearance on screen and its ultimate influence on masses by throwing a little light on its description, “He explained the character to me of this Muslim father, who lives alone and his son lives in the US. He keeps a Hindu boy in his house as a tenant.”

In the film, Bhatt plays as a painter. It also features Kay Kay Menon, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, Neha Khan and Alisha Khan while newcomer Avi Pardasani plays the role of the Hindu boy who lives with Bhatt’s character Zulfikar Hussain.

The film is expected to enter its production phase in near times!