Sun August 26, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 26, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Raakhi with a promise to respect women

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday celebrated the annual Indian festival of Raakhi by delivering a message that concerns women.

The Indian film star took to popular micro-blogging site Twitter to share photos of him and his children celebrating Raakhi.

“Raakhi done...with a promise in the family to respect all women. Respect for women will make u inspired, make u tender hearted & morally strong. Happy Raakhi to all ye bros out there...& respect to all sisters,” Khan tweeted.

Rakhi also known as Raksha Bandhan is an annual Hindu rite which is centred around the tying of a thread or talisman on the wrist as a form of ritual protection.

The protection is offered principally by sisters to brothers.


