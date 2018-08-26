Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Raakhi with a promise to respect women

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday celebrated the annual Indian festival of Raakhi by delivering a message that concerns women.
The Indian film star took to popular micro-blogging site Twitter to share photos of him and his children celebrating Raakhi.
“Raakhi done...with a promise in the family to respect all women. Respect for women will make u inspired, make u tender hearted & morally strong. Happy Raakhi to all ye bros out there...& respect to all sisters,” Khan tweeted.
Rakhi also known as Raksha Bandhan is an annual Hindu rite which is centred around the tying of a thread or talisman on the wrist as a form of ritual protection.
The protection is offered principally by sisters to brothers.
