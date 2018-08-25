Sat August 25, 2018
Web Desk
August 25, 2018

I am not very optimistic about Indian film industry: Naseeruddin-Shah

Veteran Bollywood actor who always had his own peculiar choice of roles leaving audience in awe every time yet raising their expectation bars to next level shares his disappointment with the Indian film industry on Thursday while stating it clear that he holds no regrets from his life.

He made this conversation in a session titled “And then one day”, named after his memoir by the same title. Shah, however, said that he feels that so much of it still left to do while the world fantasizes about Bollywood and the movies they make.

“I am pretty much fed up with the kind of movies we make. I am not very optimistic about the film world in Bombay,” the 68-year-old actor said.

He termed the industry “all fluff” where he finds it hard to pick roles of his sort and ends up with no reason to thrive in the industry. He said he was no longer interested in “60-day shoots” and was only doing movies that demanded lesser time on his part.

Shah,asserted on, how Netflix and Amazon would take over on the future of film viewing “I am certain that in the next few years all the cinema halls will disappear,” he said.

The Wednesday starlet also showed contentment on how satisfied he feels with his career so far but talking about the film industry as an institution on the whole it needs go through along way creating more space more creative roles.

