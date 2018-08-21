Tue August 21, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 21, 2018

Justin Timberlake to come out with his book this fall

Famed American singer Justin Timberlake is all set to unveil his book later this year, as reported by The Washington Post.

The book, entitled ‘Hindsight and All the Things I Can’t See in Front Of Me’, the book is a recollection of Timberlake’s personal experiences and recounts. It will also comprise of distinct anecdotes, reflections and observations.

Sharing the ecstatic news with his followers, the ‘Say Something’ artist on Instagram posted: 

Moreover, Timberlake in a statement earlier said that his book orbits around people who have played a significant part in his life and career. It will also talk about his wife Jessica Biel and their three-year-old son Silas, he added.

Co-written by Sandra Bark, 'Hindsight and All The Things I Can’t See In Front Of Me' will see the light of day on Oct 30.

