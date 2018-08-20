Mon August 20, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 20, 2018

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

KARACHI: The most anticipated movie of the season that was expected to release this Eid-ul-Azha, however has got its fans a little disheartened after the news of its premier being postponed emerged on Sunday night due to censorship issues. 

The movie could not get clearance from the Central Board of Film Censors  reportedly. 

A screening had taken place in Karachi in which movie reviewers were given a chance to see the film. Moreover, sources reveal that the Sindh and Punjab had already cleared the movie. It was a particular scene after intermission, in which characters were seen using a particular accent that caused issues with censorship board in Islamabad.

Guests were informed about the delay with a welcome note written on a white board placed at the entrance to the multiplex building which read: “It is to inform everyone that the premiere of Parwaaz Hai Junoon has been cancelled due to the title not having been cleared by the Central Board of Film Censors, Islamabad.”

This movie is directed by Hassan Awan which is basically a tribute to the Pakistan Air Force whilst the movie’s star –studded cast includes Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Kubra Khan, Shaz Khan, Hania Amir, Farhan Ali Agha, Adnan Jaffer and Rachel Viccaji.

