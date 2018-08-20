Mon August 20, 2018
Prime Minister Imran Khan promises sweeping reforms in inaugural address

Moment of truth

Blatant Anglophiles

Celebrations amid changes

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

Federal cabinet takes oath

Lahore law student gets distinction from London university

Afghan president offers Taliban new provisional ceasefire

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

NAB summons Shahbaz in Ashiana housing, PPDC inquiries

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 20, 2018

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release

The fandom of Amityville series is constantly escalating especially with its recent release of  'Amityville: Awakening' installment in 2017.

This Halloween the makers of the franchise are all geared up with their next release of 'The Amityville Murders' that has already prodded the fans to give it a visit when the movie is released in coming months with its trailer launch lately.

'The Amityville Murders' is written and directed by Daniel Farrands the man who produced 'The Haunting in Connecticut' and has directed 'Crystal Lake Memories: The Complete History of Friday the 13th,' 'Scream: The Inside Story', 'Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy' and 'Mind Over Matter: The Truth about Telekinesis' to name a few. Needless to say, he has his entire prowess when it comes to horror movies and terrifying cinematic techniques.

The film stars John Robinson ('Elephant', 'Lords of Dog town' and 'Transformers'), Chelsea Ricketts ('Scream Queens', 'True Blood', Netflix's 'The Killing' and 'The Secret Life of the American Teenager') and Paul Ben-Victor ('On The Doll', 'The Wire',  'The Three Stooges', 'Tombstone' and recently in Netflix's 'Santa Clarita Diet'), giving all reasons to watch this third venture of Amityville series.

'The Amityville Murders' is set to haunt theaters on October 15th this year, just in time for Halloween! 

