Fri August 17, 2018
Imran Khan elected 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan

Khan vs Bhutto

Reviewing foreign policy

The first 100 days

Arrest warrants for Asif Zardari in money laundering scam

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

CM KP Mahmud Khan takes oath

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 17, 2018

Social media erupts in euphoria as Imran Khan gets elected 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Upon the election of Imran Khan as Pakistan’s 22nd Prime Minister on Friday, a wave of euphoria was swept all over social media with users cheering their new premier.

As the former cricket star was officially voted in as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan by the National Assembly on Friday, social media was swamped with a myriad of responses over the colossal news with people from all walks of life cheering on and being anticipative of the incoming tenure.

Numerous prominent names from the cricketing world stepped forward to commend the Prime Minister-elect including Saeed Ajmal, Azhar Mehmood and Waqar Younis.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders also stepped forward lauding their chief on his election after 22 years of struggle.

Moreover notable celebrities of the country extended their warm wishes to the new premier-elect as well.

The rest of the social media was also ecstatic with Khan taking charge.

Here are the best reactions:


