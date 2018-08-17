Social media erupts in euphoria as Imran Khan gets elected 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Upon the election of Imran Khan as Pakistan’s 22nd Prime Minister on Friday, a wave of euphoria was swept all over social media with users cheering their new premier.

As the former cricket star was officially voted in as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan by the National Assembly on Friday, social media was swamped with a myriad of responses over the colossal news with people from all walks of life cheering on and being anticipative of the incoming tenure.

Numerous prominent names from the cricketing world stepped forward to commend the Prime Minister-elect including Saeed Ajmal, Azhar Mehmood and Waqar Younis.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders also stepped forward lauding their chief on his election after 22 years of struggle.

Moreover notable celebrities of the country extended their warm wishes to the new premier-elect as well.

The rest of the social media was also ecstatic with Khan taking charge.

Here are the best reactions:



