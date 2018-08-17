Fri August 17, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 17, 2018

Kangana Ranaut in hot waters after justifying her statement on lynching of cows

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has landed in hot waters yet again after she defended her stance on lynching in India claiming to stand by her previously expressed statement, earlier this week.

According to Indian media reports, the 'Queen' actor had justified the mob lynching by cow vindicators that have been on the rise in the country and have divided India.

During her recent interview, the 31-year-old actor talked about one of the altered scenes from her upcoming film 'Manikarnika' where a scene with one of the characters rescuing a cow was changed as an attempt to disassociate themselves from ‘cow saviors.’

Ranaut had elaborated on the subject saying: “You have to save the cow for sure, because the prejudice is agonising. But a cow lynching takes place and you look like an idiot and then you jump to the other side, which has always been criticising and never wanting to be protecting the cows and you’re like these people look sensible and these are so-called liberals.”

Addressing the criticism of people claiming the actor has ‘normalized lynching’, she defended her statement saying: “We didn’t normalise lynching at any point. If a certain religion worships cows, you can’t slaughter cows. I am vegan and I can’t see raw meat. I can’t be shamed for my choices. If it’s a sentimental thing, why instigate people?”

