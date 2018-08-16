Thu August 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Murad elected Sindh CM, Mehmood Khan KP CM

Murad elected Sindh CM, Mehmood Khan KP CM
China keen to work with Imran Khan’s government, Chinese Ambassador

China keen to work with Imran Khan’s government, Chinese Ambassador
Army chief approves death sentences of 15 terrorists

Army chief approves death sentences of 15 terrorists
Eid holidays: Govt urged to revise notification

Eid holidays: Govt urged to revise notification

PPP decides not to support Shehbaz Sharif for PM slot

PPP decides not to support Shehbaz Sharif for PM slot
India´s three-time prime minister Vajpayee dead at 93

India´s three-time prime minister Vajpayee dead at 93
Pakistani healthcare startup 'Marham' selected for Google’s Demo Day Asia

Pakistani healthcare startup 'Marham' selected for Google’s Demo Day Asia
Sanaullah says it is PML-N’s prerogative to nominate PM’s candidate

Sanaullah says it is PML-N’s prerogative to nominate PM’s candidate
25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Senator Raja Zafarul Haq undergoes angioplasty

Senator Raja Zafarul Haq undergoes angioplasty

Pervez Elahi elected Speaker Punjab Assembly

Pervez Elahi elected Speaker Punjab Assembly
Murad Ali Shah sets his priorities to serve Sindh

Murad Ali Shah sets his priorities to serve Sindh

Entertainment

AFP
August 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hollywood director Weir testifies in Cambodia ´spying´ trial

PHNOM PENH: Hollywood director Peter Weir made a surprise appearance at a court in the Cambodian capital on Thursday, testifying in the trial of a filmmaker accused of espionage, the latest twist in a case decried by rights groups as "bogus".

James Ricketson was arrested in June last year for flying a drone over a rally held by the country´s main opposition party, and has languished in prison since.

Facing charges of espionage and after being repeatedly denied bail, the embattled 69-year-old Australian got a high-profile character witness on the first day of his trial.

Weir -- known for critically acclaimed films like "The Truman Show" and "Dead Poets Society" -- emerged from a luxury sedan wearing a Panama hat, and strode into Phnom Penh Municipal Court unrecognised by media outside.

The Oscar-nominated director told the judge he has known Ricketson since 1973 when he was a student at a film school where Weir was an advisor, and that the case against him was an "unfortunate misunderstanding".

"James is totally a non-violent man but he is always filming with his camera," Weir said. "We are strange people but we are pretty harmless."

The judge denied Ricketson´s latest bail request and adjourned the hearing until August 20.

A few months after his arrest, Cambodia´s main opposition was dissolved in a court ruling, capping a crackdown on dissent in the lead-up to last month´s election -- which was swept by strongman Hun Sen´s ruling party.

Authorities also turned up the heat on media working in the country before the vote, targeting news outlets with crippling tax bills that forced them to shut down.

US-backed Radio Free Asia closed down its Cambodia operations and two of its reporters were later arrested and hit with the same charge as Ricketson.

As he arrived at court Thursday, the filmmaker told reporters that he hoped the case would be thrown out.

"There´s no witnesses, there´s no victim, there´s no crime," he said from a prison van. "I´m very confident because there´s no evidence."

Ricketson has faced legal trouble before in Cambodia, where he has lived for years.

In 2014, he was handed a two-year suspended prison sentence for allegedly threatening to broadcast allegations that a church working in Cambodia had sold children.

If convicted of the espionage charge, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

No phones allowed at Deepika, Ranveer's wedding: report

No phones allowed at Deepika, Ranveer's wedding: report
Bollywood songs written by late Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Bollywood songs written by late Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Manikarnika trailer: Kangana is back with fierce

Manikarnika trailer: Kangana is back with fierce
Faryal Makhdoom apologizes over selection of 'offensive word' on Independence Day

Faryal Makhdoom apologizes over selection of 'offensive word' on Independence Day

Load More load more

Spotlight

Manikarnika trailer: Kangana is back with fierce

Manikarnika trailer: Kangana is back with fierce
Fans pen letters for NFAK on 21st anniversary

Fans pen letters for NFAK on 21st anniversary
Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan

Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan
Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post