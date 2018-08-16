Thu August 16, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 16, 2018

No phones allowed at Deepika, Ranveer's wedding: report

Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh set social media abuzz after their wedding date was finalized. And, now as per the latest hearsay the duo have placed a distinctive rule forward to be followed during the ceremony.

It was revealed earlier this week, that the Padmaavat stars will be tying the knot in an intimate ceremony on November 20th in Italy and now according to the most recent buzz reported by DNA India, the two have decided to prohibit mobile phones at their nuptials in order to avoid hindrances.

The report citing sources revealed that: “They have asked guests to not bring their cell phones to the ceremony. Considering the fact that it will be a destination wedding, there will be fewer people and all the arrangements will be in place. While the two, in all likelihood, will share pictures with their fans eventually, they hope this step will help them guard their privacy.” 

Comments

