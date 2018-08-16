Thu August 16, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 16, 2018

Bollywood songs written by late Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Late Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is not only known as a towering political figure, he was also a revered poet.

"My poetry is a declaration of war, not an exordium to defeat. It is not the defeated soldier's drumbeat of despair, but the fighting warrior's will to win. It is not the de-spirited voice of dejection but the stirring shout of victory," Vajpayee said, according to Zee News.

He breathed his last on August 16, 2018, at 5.05 pm. 

The veteran leader was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi for past 9 weeks. It was in the last 36 hours that his health deteriorated. The nation mourns this immense loss and the void created by his demise will never be filled again.

Some of his poems sung by famous Bollywood singers.

Kya Khoya Kya Paaya

A beautiful poem composed by former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was sung by late Shri Jagjit Singh featuring Shah Rukh Khan in 1999. 

Door Kahin Koi Rota Hai

The poem was sung by Jagjit Singh in the year 2002. The poem is a part of the Samvedna album (2002).

Jhuki Na Alken

The poem sung by Jagjit Singh was released in 1999. The poem beautifully talks about melancholy. Atal ji has expressed his feelings through this heart touching poem in a very profound way. 

Aao Man Ki Gathein Khole

Composed by Atal ji and sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, the poem is a masterpiece. Such beauty, description and feelings penned in one poem and to top it all, the nightingale singing it makes it even more special. It's a very heart touching and emotional poem which will definitely give you goosebumps.

