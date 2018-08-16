Faryal Makhdoom apologizes over selection of 'offensive word' on Independence Day

Faryal Makhdoom, wife of Pakistani-British boxer Amir Khan, who often remains in the limelight over her controversial remarks specifically for her family, just faced another social media backlash over selection of a wrong word.

This time, Faryal ended up offending Pakistanis on her attempt to commemorate Pakistan’s Independence Day by using a racial slur the Britons use to cite Pakistanis.

On August 14, Faryal posted a picture of her on Instagram donning a traditional outfit, with the one word that went wrong as she captioned, “The p*** inside of me”, which she later changed to 'Pakistani' following the backlash.





The slang word, back in 1960s, associated with violence towards those of south Asian descent. Many followers took their aggression to the comment section of the post.

“Disgusting for you to use the word ‘P**I’ ! It’s a term used by racists and not terminology to be proud of!”

Another said: “Seriously astonished you resorted to that word…please see a shrink.”

A third added: "'P**i' is a word that was used just before 'go back home', insult and target Asians and the people of Pakistan .. my children are half Pakistani and I wouldn’t allow them to ever call themselves “p**i” – 'Pakistani' , yes, but not the word that white people in England once and still do play with."

Faryal immediately took to apologize on the matter, clarifying that the term wasn't considered in American culture.



