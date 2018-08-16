Thu August 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Murad elected Sindh CM, Mehmood Khan KP CM

Murad elected Sindh CM, Mehmood Khan KP CM
China keen to work with Imran Khan’s government, Chinese Ambassador

China keen to work with Imran Khan’s government, Chinese Ambassador
Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan

Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan
Eid holidays: Govt urged to revise notification

Eid holidays: Govt urged to revise notification

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray
Former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee dies at 93

Former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee dies at 93
Pakistani healthcare startup 'Marham' selected for Google’s Demo Day Asia

Pakistani healthcare startup 'Marham' selected for Google’s Demo Day Asia
Sanaullah says it is PML-N’s prerogative to nominate PM’s candidate

Sanaullah says it is PML-N’s prerogative to nominate PM’s candidate
25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering
Pervez Elahi elected Speaker Punjab Assembly

Pervez Elahi elected Speaker Punjab Assembly
Pakistan presidential election on September 4

Pakistan presidential election on September 4

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Faryal Makhdoom apologizes over selection of 'offensive word' on Independence Day

Faryal Makhdoom, wife of Pakistani-British boxer Amir Khan, who often remains in the limelight over her controversial remarks specifically for her family, just faced another social media backlash over selection of a wrong word.

This time, Faryal ended up offending Pakistanis on her attempt to commemorate Pakistan’s Independence Day by using a racial slur the Britons use to cite Pakistanis.

On August 14, Faryal posted a picture of her on Instagram donning a traditional outfit, with the one word that went wrong as she captioned, “The p*** inside of me”, which she later changed to 'Pakistani' following the backlash.

The Pakistani inside of me @deluxe.collections

A post shared by Faryal Makhdoom Khan (@faryalmakhdoom) on


The slang word, back in 1960s, associated with violence towards those of south Asian descent. Many followers took their aggression to the comment section of the post.

“Disgusting for you to use the word ‘P**I’ ! It’s a term used by racists and not terminology to be proud of!”

Another said: “Seriously astonished you resorted to that word…please see a shrink.”

A third added: "'P**i' is a word that was used just before 'go back home', insult and target Asians and the people of Pakistan .. my children are half Pakistani and I wouldn’t allow them to ever call themselves “p**i” – 'Pakistani' , yes, but not the word that white people in England once and still do play with."

Faryal immediately took to apologize on the matter, clarifying that the term wasn't considered in American culture.

Faryal Makhdoom shared a text apology via Instagram story


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Manikarnika trailer: Kangana is back with fierce

Manikarnika trailer: Kangana is back with fierce
Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan

Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan
Awkwafina: How 'Crazy Rich Asians' star made it in Hollywood

Awkwafina: How 'Crazy Rich Asians' star made it in Hollywood

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post
Load More load more

Spotlight

Manikarnika trailer: Kangana is back with fierce

Manikarnika trailer: Kangana is back with fierce
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan remembered on 21st anniversary

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan remembered on 21st anniversary
Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan

Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan
Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post