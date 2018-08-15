Wed August 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Asad Qaiser elected National Assembly Speaker, Qasim Suri Deputy Speaker

Asad Qaiser elected National Assembly Speaker, Qasim Suri Deputy Speaker
Justin Trudeau underscores importance of Pakistan-Canada relations

Justin Trudeau underscores importance of Pakistan-Canada relations

In parliament

In parliament
Private service

Private service
Incoming and outgoing NA speakers fume female parliamentarians

Incoming and outgoing NA speakers fume female parliamentarians
Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK

Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK
Money laundering scandal: Anwar Majeed, close aide of Asif Zardari, arrested

Money laundering scandal: Anwar Majeed, close aide of Asif Zardari, arrested
Vote re-count in NA-131 to expose Imran Khan’s rigging: Saad

Vote re-count in NA-131 to expose Imran Khan’s rigging: Saad
KP Assemebly: PTI's Mushtaq Ghani Speaker, Mehmood Jan deputy

KP Assemebly: PTI's Mushtaq Ghani Speaker, Mehmood Jan deputy
Dams fund receives lukewarm response from expat Pakistanis

Dams fund receives lukewarm response from expat Pakistanis
Fawad Chaudhry warns PML-N against accountability court protests

Fawad Chaudhry warns PML-N against accountability court protests
Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ranveer, Deepika’s wedding date finalized, its November 20

MUMBAI: November 20 has been finalized as wedding date of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Indian media reported.

The wedding ceremony will take place in Italy. Earlier, it was rumoured to be November 10.

According to the report, Ranveer and Deepika's wedding will be a close-knit affair and it will be attended only by their families and a few close friends.

The guest list consists of merely 30 people and that's exactly how these two want it, according to reports.

The couple is expected to host grand receptions once they return to India as husband and wife.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opens up about her probable biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opens up about her probable biopic

Youtube turns down “The Nun” jump-scare ad

Youtube turns down “The Nun” jump-scare ad
Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show

Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show
Mira Rajput reacts to hate on her acting debut

Mira Rajput reacts to hate on her acting debut
Load More load more

Spotlight

Youtube turns down “The Nun” jump-scare ad

Youtube turns down “The Nun” jump-scare ad
Mira Rajput reacts to hate on her acting debut

Mira Rajput reacts to hate on her acting debut
Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day

Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day
Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Photos & Videos

Box Office report: 'The Meg' wins over 'Mission Impossible' with $32 million

Box Office report: 'The Meg' wins over 'Mission Impossible' with $32 million
Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre
Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show

Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat