Ranveer, Deepika’s wedding date finalized, its November 20

MUMBAI: November 20 has been finalized as wedding date of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Indian media reported.



The wedding ceremony will take place in Italy. Earlier, it was rumoured to be November 10.

According to the report, Ranveer and Deepika's wedding will be a close-knit affair and it will be attended only by their families and a few close friends.

The guest list consists of merely 30 people and that's exactly how these two want it, according to reports.

The couple is expected to host grand receptions once they return to India as husband and wife.