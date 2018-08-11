Sat August 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Three Chinese among five wounded in Balochistan suicide attack

Three Chinese among five wounded in Balochistan suicide attack
Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week

Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week
Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money

Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?

Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries

Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries
Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws

Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws
PTI starts filling political posts

PTI starts filling political posts
Imran’s apology accepted by ECP

Imran’s apology accepted by ECP
In comes Imran: can a bowler bat?

In comes Imran: can a bowler bat?
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor’s parents approve of Alia!

MUMBAI: Budding couples in Bollywood are not a new thing. Amongst many breakup and linkup rumours emerged news some time back that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are dating each other. However, it seems that not only Ranbir but his parents are quite fond of Alia too.

According to reports circulating online, a family friend spoke to a daily on Ranbir Kapoor’s family’s response to their relationship.

The source revealed that Ranbir’s father Rishi has never disliked any of Ranbir’s girlfriends, be it Deepika or Katrina and has rather maintained a cordial relationship with them.

However, it is his mother Neetu who often disapproves of Ranbir’s girlfriends.

The source added that Neetu didn’t get along well with Deepika or Katrina, but she really likes Alia.

Both the Bhatt and the Kapoor families are quite close and believe that Ranbir and Alia should tie the knot.

The source also said that if everything goes well between the two the couple may have their marriage late next year. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post
New Netflix series ´Insatiable´ faces fat-shaming, homophobia accusations

New Netflix series ´Insatiable´ faces fat-shaming, homophobia accusations
Solar space mission probes secrets of sun´s atmosphere

Solar space mission probes secrets of sun´s atmosphere
Shehzad Roy meets with Imran Khan to discuss educational reforms

Shehzad Roy meets with Imran Khan to discuss educational reforms

Load More load more

Spotlight

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand

Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand
Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan