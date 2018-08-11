Ranbir Kapoor’s parents approve of Alia!

MUMBAI: Budding couples in Bollywood are not a new thing. Amongst many breakup and linkup rumours emerged news some time back that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are dating each other. However, it seems that not only Ranbir but his parents are quite fond of Alia too.



According to reports circulating online, a family friend spoke to a daily on Ranbir Kapoor’s family’s response to their relationship.

The source revealed that Ranbir’s father Rishi has never disliked any of Ranbir’s girlfriends, be it Deepika or Katrina and has rather maintained a cordial relationship with them.

However, it is his mother Neetu who often disapproves of Ranbir’s girlfriends.

The source added that Neetu didn’t get along well with Deepika or Katrina, but she really likes Alia.

Both the Bhatt and the Kapoor families are quite close and believe that Ranbir and Alia should tie the knot.

The source also said that if everything goes well between the two the couple may have their marriage late next year.