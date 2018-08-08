'Mile 22' trailer launched: Fans thrill to pieces

Mile 22 shot in Atlanta, GA, and Bogota, Colombia, stars Mark Wahlberg as an operative from the CIA’s most highly prized unit, who is tasked with retrieving and transporting a valuable intelligence asset (Iko Uwais) through 22 life-threatening miles of dangerous territory.



After Battleship in 2012 and emotional and political thrillers with Lone Survivor and Patriot’s Day, Berg is making his first return to straight-up action with Mile 22.

The official synopsis of the trailer explains the crux of the movie:

“In a visceral modern thriller from the director of Lone Survivor, Mark Wahlberg stars as James Silva, an operative of the CIA’s most highly-prized and least-understood unit. Aided by a top-secret tactical command team, Silva must retrieve and transport an asset who holds life-threatening information to Mile 22 for extraction before the enemy closes in.”

The movie is slated to release in August 17th of this year.