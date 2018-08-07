Tue August 07, 2018
Web Desk
August 7, 2018

Indian actor Imran Khan mistaken for Pakistan's prime minister-in-waiting

With Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan getting closer to taking charge of the country, his Bollywood namesake appears to be enjoying the same attention as him.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday to unveil the sort of notice he has been drawing in since his namesake from across the border was elected as the next premier of the country.

The post shows a screenshot of a heartfelt email from a Pakistani who thought he was addressing his incoming head of state but his words full of hope landed unintentionally in the inbox of the Indian star instead .


“Successful leader takes right decision at right time. He recognizes true friends & supporter and selects faithful team members. Now it is ten years long governance and I want to join your team on the very first day,” read the email.

In response to the cordial and optimistic words, the 35-year-old actor did not let the PTI fan down and said: “I guess I can no longer ignore the call to action. Gonna start drafting some policy outlines this week, I’ll keep you guys updated.” 

