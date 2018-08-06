'Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ trailer is out to excite fans

LOS ANGELES: Action-filled trailer of Godzilla’s sequel, 'King of the Monster’s trailer has built a hype just after release as fans wait for the film eagerly.



The director of the film Greath Edward has chosen an entirely new cast to follow the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

Unlike many other heroic movies, this movie follows a different lane as it has no villain, in the traditional sense of the word. Just as with the first movie, Godzilla 2 focuses primarily on Godzilla fighting a slew of giant monsters - and those monsters are the film's villains. So, while there will be human heroes and other characters, there won't be a human villain, as per the trailer that was released recently.

The movie is slated to release on 31st May, 2019.