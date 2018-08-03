'Glass' trailer: Last sequel of 'Unbreakable' coming out soon

LOS ANGELES: Excitement utterly pumps up to the next level as the trailer for the fusion sequel named 'Glass'of Shyamalan’s Unbreakable (2000) and Split (2016) makes its way to the screens, as it lives up to the anticipation that’s been building since Shyamalan first teased the sequel in a tweet.



The trailer begins with Sarah Paulson, who plays a psychiatrist expressing her skepticism about the superhero (and villain) abilities possessed by David Dunn (Bruce Willis), Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy) and Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson).

"I have been waiting for the world to see that we exist”, says Mr. Glass at the end of the trailer. This line was a crux explaining all one wanted to know about the film.

Of the film, Shyamalan said, “Finally, the thriller genre and the comic book genre have come together,” calling Glass “the first fully grounded superhero movie.”

It’s clear that Glass will live up to its predecessors and we’ll finally get to experience all of the implications of the revelation that Unbreakable and Split are part of the same universe.

The movie is slated to release on January 18 of the next year!