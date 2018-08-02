Bollywood’s version of 'Tajdaar-e-Haram' disappoints fans

KARACHI: It’s no new to ears that Pakistani music has been an inspiration for the Bollywood world. Most of the songs turn out to be a remix version or are stolen without copyrights.



Earlier, Coke Studio eight revived the spasm for Qawwali among youngsters with its Atif Aslam’s version of “Tajdaar-e-Haram’ which was a lot compared with the original track by Sabri Brothers but created enough hype due to the sweet-toned composition and the platform through which it was produced.

Recently, John Abraham’s upcoming project titled Satyameva Jayate also released its own version of the track sung by Wajid; Bollywood’s Tajdar E Haram can convince the audience of everything that’s wrong with remakes. This song has its own melodious rhythm and is played on religious fairs and shrines however it was completely changed into a Bollywood no. by the music composers of the remake version.

According to sources, the makers are to file a copyright notice against Bollywood composer.

“We are currently gathering documents to build a case against T Series, which is led by music producer Bhushan Kumar. We’re hopeful that we will have issued a notice to the company by Monday”, Shumail one of the Qawwals said.

He added that the rights of the Sabri brothers’ music currently belong to his mother but since it’s the men who venture into qawwali, he is the owner of the copyrights.

When he was asked about the demands from the Indian music firm, this is what he replied back, ““We do not need money. By the grace of God, we have enough. All we want is an apology as the music was used without the rightful owner’s permission. It’s sad that my father was not credited for the song either.”

All in all, the violence filled video of the remake ruins the essence of the song!