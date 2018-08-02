Thu August 02, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 2, 2018

I am not going to Pakistan, says Bollywood actor Aamir Khan

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has said he is not going to Pakistan to attend the oath taking ceremony of Imran Khan, according to an Indian TV channel.

Khan told CNN News 18, an Indian English language channel, on Thursday that he has not received an invitation from Imran Khan. 

Earlier, reports said Prime Minister in-waiting Imran Khan wants  Bollywood star Aamir Khan and former Indian cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend his his oath-taking ceremony in Islamabad on August 11.

 Sidhu had  expressed his willingnewss to travel to Pakistan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the former cricket hero. 

According to reports, PTI's Shireen Mazari and Shafqat Mahmood also met Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and sought her suggestion about inviting SAARC leaders to Khan's inauguration.

The PTI leaders wanted to know which foreign dignitaries would be willing to attend the ceremony before finalizing any name to avoid an embarrassing situation.

But later in the day, Dr. Shireen Mazari in a tweet said the decision taken was to have a simple oath-taking with no external invitees. 

