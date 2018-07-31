Tue July 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Meera claims to be a better actor than Priyanka Chopra

It appears that global icon Priyanka Chopra now has some competition, or that is what Pakistani actor Meera believes after she claimed publically that she is a better actor than the internationally acclaimed starlet.

Subsequent to the news of Chopra signing a film with Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt, Meera stepped forward putting herself in competition with the Bollywopod diva.

Taking to Twitter, the 41-year-old ‘Nazar’ actor stated: “I m better actress then #PriyankaChopra #universalstudios #Hollywood please consider me.”

Following the actor’s tweet, social media users wasted no time in responding to Meera adding an amusing twist to the actor’s statement.

Chopra’s film ‘Cowboy Ninja Viking’ with the Hollywood heartthrob which has now gone on floors, will be directed by Game of Thrones’ Michelle MacLaren and is slated for release on June 28th 2019.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

New trailer of action-packed ‘The Nut Cracker and The Four Realms’ is out

New trailer of action-packed ‘The Nut Cracker and The Four Realms’ is out
All you need to know about Ranveer and Deepika’s rumoured wedding

All you need to know about Ranveer and Deepika’s rumoured wedding
Post 'Bharat' quit, Priyanka signs next Hollywood project

Post 'Bharat' quit, Priyanka signs next Hollywood project

Sonali Bendre's health update: Sister-in-law says the actress is 'staying strong'

Sonali Bendre's health update: Sister-in-law says the actress is 'staying strong'

Load More load more