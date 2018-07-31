Meera claims to be a better actor than Priyanka Chopra

It appears that global icon Priyanka Chopra now has some competition, or that is what Pakistani actor Meera believes after she claimed publically that she is a better actor than the internationally acclaimed starlet.

Subsequent to the news of Chopra signing a film with Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt, Meera stepped forward putting herself in competition with the Bollywopod diva.

Taking to Twitter, the 41-year-old ‘Nazar’ actor stated: “I m better actress then #PriyankaChopra #universalstudios #Hollywood please consider me.”

Following the actor’s tweet, social media users wasted no time in responding to Meera adding an amusing twist to the actor’s statement.

Chopra’s film ‘Cowboy Ninja Viking’ with the Hollywood heartthrob which has now gone on floors, will be directed by Game of Thrones’ Michelle MacLaren and is slated for release on June 28th 2019.