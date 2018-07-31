All you need to know about Ranveer and Deepika’s rumoured wedding

The hot notch Bollywood duo that always enjoys a place in news for its crushing chemistry since the times of Ramleela, has grown more intense in movies like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, which was later proven to be a crowning stroke by the critics.



After reportedly dating each other for quite a while now, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are rumored to tie the knot later this year; on November 10 in Italy.

The dreamy destination wedding is all what the B-Town is talking about right now as the stars decide to exchange their vows at the upscale area at the foothills of the Alps and is known for its dramatic scenery.

It is the same celebrated spot where George Clooney, Jessica Biel andTom Cruise have got hitched before.

Like many other celebrities who decided to keep their marital affairs all private, the 'Tamasha' actress and 'Lotera' star has decided to keep the guest list short including family members mainly.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Arjun Kapoor are said to be on the list of close friends who would be attending the big wedding in Italy.

