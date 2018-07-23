Ranveer Singh shooting four ads in four cities in just 8 days!

When we say Ranveer Singh is nothing less than a ‘powerhouse’ we really mean it and the actor is giving us enough reasons to believe so too.



Reportedly, the 33-year-old heartthrob is shooting for four endorsement ads in four different cities in just 8 days, right after wrapping up shoot for his upcoming movie ‘Simmba’.

A source close to Ranveer revealed, “Ranveer has no time for a breather. Immediately after he wrapped the first schedule of ‘Simmba’, he is shooting 4 endorsement ads in 4 different cities in just 8 days! It’s been super hectic but that’s just how a life of a superstar is. Ranveer is juggling all these commitments with the same focus and enthusiasm and that’s what’s admirable.”

The source further commented: The source further added, “He first shot in Mumbai on the 13th and 14th of July. Then he flew out to Hyderabad for the ad shoot for an automobile brand on 15th and 16th July. He wrapped that up for an ad shoot in Malaysia that continued from the 17th to 19th July. He now flies to Istanbul for a shoot of a skincare product for 2 days. His brands have loved how Ranveer has fulfilled all his commitments before he gets busy with ‘Simmba’ again.”

The 'Padmaavat' actor, it seems, is at an all-time-high in his career with massive projects lined up for him one after another.

Ranveer is awaiting releases of his films 'Gully Boy', '83' and 'Simmba'.