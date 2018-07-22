Blumhouse unveils more about Halloween and Glass

San Diego’s comic con has unleashed more plans in science fiction, fantasy, and animations slated for must watch bucket list.

The international fanfest screened the trailer for Blumhouse's superhero film Glass, which is slated to wait outside the cinemas until January 2019.



Dr. Ellie Staple, starring Sarah Paulson, is a psychiatrist that deals with individuals who believe they are superheroes. She comes across Kenneth Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy), Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson), and David Dunn (Bruce Willis).



“The three of you have convinced yourselves you have extraordinary gifts like something out of a comic book,” Dr. Staple says to her subjects.



“This is not a cartoon,” Jackson’s says on another occasion. “This is the real world. And yet, some of us still don’t die with bullets. Some of us can still bend steel. I’ve been waiting for the world to see that we exist.”

After Hulu's Castle Rock trailer opening from J.J. Abrams and Stephen King, the horror screenings were preceded by an extended trailer screening for Halloween, another of Blumhouse's franchise.

"Laurie Strode was 17 years old when she was brutally attacked by Michael Myers, a random act of violence," Jamie Lee Curtis told the audience. "She has carried the trauma and PTSD of someone who was attacked randomly."

Michael Myers carries along pointless murders from house to house forty years after Laurie opens door to Myer’s very gory voyage where he gives people a very bloody trick o treat— not fearing that Laurie has returned to kill him.

The trailer concludes with a series of flashes of the cops looking for Michael and being fooled by the serial killer, it ends with a shot of Michael breaking a window with his hands and grabbing Laurie by the neck. Michael Myers will return with Halloween on October 19, 2018.



The international comic convention is next to reveal about Supernatural and Riverdale.



The comic fest also held celebration of the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, taken place on Thursday.