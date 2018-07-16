Mon July 16, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 16, 2018

Why did actor Ashir Azeem of 'Dhuwan' fame leave Pakistan?

Earning nationwide fame with his widely recognised drama serial 'Dhuwan' that aired in 1992, actor Ashir Azeem has left Pakistan for good.

In a recent Twitter post, Ashir sharing about his plans of leaving the country, said:

“I left the country coz i got disappointed. Not with Sharifs or Zardaris, yeh to hamesha Esay hi thay, but with the people.

Log asool ki baat nahin karte, asool pe nahin larte, asool par hanste hain. They will always hv Sharifs n Zardaris n Raos only names will change.”

Disappointed with not just the government, but the people of Pakistan, Aahir uploaded a clip from his popular drama serial ‘Dhuwan’ along with his tweet.

Ashir had produced a movie named ‘Maalik’ some years ago which got banned from screening. After a long legal battle, the film was given a go-ahead, however he had to incur a lot of financial loss.

Ashir also stated in a similar post that he now lives in Canada and seeks pride in the fact that he drives a truck over there.

He tweets regular stuff about his love and patriotism for Pakistan. 

