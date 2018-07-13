After Sanju, Sanjay Dutt’s autobiography all set to be released next year

After the massive success of biopic ‘Sanju’, Bollywood legend Sanjay Dutt is all set to unveil his autobiography to the world next year.

In the book the actor will reveal many interesting details about his life that he “never had the chance to tell before”.



The book will be published on the occasion of Sanju Baba’s 60th birthday i.e. 29th July, 2019.

According to the publishers, people will finally know about what happened in the actor’s life through the book.

“With this book, the reader will finally get to look into his soul. Finally, we will get to hear the fascinating stories about his youth, his Bollywood stint in the '80s and '90s, his experiences in prison, and his self-discovery, that have never been told before,” said the publishers.

On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt commenting on the book, said, “I have had the fortune of living a remarkable life, full of ups and downs, joys and sorrows. There are so many interesting stories to tell that I’ve never had the chance to tell before. I am looking forward so much to sharing my memories and emotions with readers everywhere.”

The memoir is dubbed as “perhaps the biggest, most dramatic and honest star memoir to emerge out of Bollywood”.

It will be published by HarperCollins India.