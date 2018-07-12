Malala and Paulo Coelho sing praises for each other

Pakistan’s celebrated activist Malala Yousafzai embarking on her first trip to Latin America has already enthused the renowned author who is recognized to have inspired many - Paulo Coelho.

The youngest Nobel Laureate had turned to Twitter to let her fans get an insight about her life, by doing a session of #AskMalala, when perhaps her chief fan stepped in to sing praises for the 21-year-old.

"I don't want to ask anything, but to say loud a clear THANK YOU. You are an example for children, teenagers and adults alike. May your path be blessed,” stated his tweet.

Malala responded to Coelho’s tweet full of praises by venerating the Brazilian lyricist himself.

“Paulo, your words have inspired me for many years. I am so often asked my favorite book and I always say The Alchemist. I’m so honored to be in your beautiful country! #AskMalala #PergunteAMalala,” read her tweet.

The young activist’s Latin-American tour will focus on encouraging more communal spending in the sector of education with her aim for now being Brazil, the area’s leading economic state.