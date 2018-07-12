Christopher Robin’s trailer brings Pooh to London

Disney’s animated cinematic sparks comedy and light action as Pooh walks into the real world. Lost in London, Winnie the Pooh crosses paths with old friend Christopher Robin.



All grown up and haunted with his flashbacks from World War II, Christopher escapes routine for a fantasy reunion with Pooh and friends in the fields.

The film stars Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Mark Gatiss, and Bronte Carmichael and features the voices of Jim Cummings, Chris O’Dowd, Brad Garrett, and Nick Mohammed.

Directed by Marc Forster, Christopher Robin is set to release on August 3.