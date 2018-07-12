Thu July 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Christopher Robin’s trailer brings Pooh to London

Disney’s animated cinematic sparks comedy and light action as Pooh walks into the real world. Lost in London, Winnie the Pooh crosses paths with old friend Christopher Robin.

x
Advertisement

All grown up and haunted with his flashbacks from World War II, Christopher escapes routine for a fantasy reunion with Pooh and friends in the fields.

The film stars Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Mark Gatiss, and Bronte Carmichael and features the voices of Jim Cummings, Chris O’Dowd, Brad Garrett, and Nick Mohammed.

Directed by Marc Forster, Christopher Robin is set to release on August 3. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Kylie Jenner to be youngest self-made billionaire

Kylie Jenner to be youngest self-made billionaire
Malala and Paulo Coelho sing praises for each other

Malala and Paulo Coelho sing praises for each other

Ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez shares feelings about Justin Bieber-Hailey Baldwin engagement

Ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez shares feelings about Justin Bieber-Hailey Baldwin engagement

Filmmakers to reveal ‘Gul Makai’ first look on Malala’s birthday today

Filmmakers to reveal ‘Gul Makai’ first look on Malala’s birthday today
Load More load more