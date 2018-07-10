Tue July 10, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 10, 2018

Hamza Ali Abbasi donates to CJP's fund for dam construction

With over Rs1.32 million collected for the fund designed for construction of two major dams, Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has also stepped forward donating to the cause.

The politically active artist turned to Twitter to publically declare his endowment to the fund established by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar for the construction of two chief dams Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam.

Along with a picture attached of the check totaling to Rs300,000, the 34-year-old actor tweeted: “#DamsForPakistan I have done my part & now i request all who can hear me to do their part also. I fully trust the CJ & Supreme Court that they will deliver on this most urgent issue of Pakistan. PLEASE contribute to the Diamer Basha & Mohmand Damn fund.”

The CJP has also donated Rs01 million for the construction, while several civilians have pitched in Rs326,672 as well, in the past four days.

The fund has also been made hefty donations by government officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who announced to deposit their three-day salary for the construction. 

