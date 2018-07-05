'We haven’t received any notice,' reiterates Meesha Shafi’s lawyer

In the legal battle between Meesha Shafi and Ali Zafar, a result of sexual harassment and misconduct allegations made by Meesha, all sorts of reports have emerged. The recent one, circulating online and offline, is that since Meesha Shafi failed to appear in court today (July 5), when the hearing was scheduled to take place, she has been served another notice. As per reports, the court has ordered a notice to be displayed outside Meesha’s house, according to which she will have to appear in court with a response on August 13, 2018.



Instep got in touch with Meesha’s lawyer, Ahmed Pansota, to verify the news and to ask him why the singer-songwriter didn’t appear in court earlier today.

“So far we haven’t received any notice formally,” he told Instep over a telephonic conversation. “We’ll appear in the court once we receive the notice.”

Also, he said that the case is being misreported by some media outlets. The court order issued today clearly states, “The process server is directed to affix the summon/notice in case of non-service.”

This, in simpler terms, means: “The judge has ordered for the service to be issued again and in case of non-service this time the notice be affixed thereafter,” according to Ahmed Pansota.

It was the second hearing for the Ali Zafar-Meesha Shafi case that took place in Lahore this morning. Previously, the hearing was held on June 25 where Meesha was asked to submit a reply to the defamation allegations put forth by Ali Zafar. He had filed a defamation suit against Meesha for accusing him of sexual harassment.