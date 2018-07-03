Was told that I have changed Pakistan’s perception: Nabila on IIFA 2018 journey

Ace Pakistani stylist Nabila recently made history after she became the official hair and makeup partner of the 19th International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) held in Bangkok on June 22.



Having brands N-Gents and N-Pro to her credit, Nabila acquired the stature of becoming the first Pakistani ever to render services to an international platform.

Talking on Geo News morning show Geo Pakistan about her invaluable experience of working with Bollywood celebrities and members of the Indian film fraternity under the banner of IIFA, Nabila said that she was immensely when she was told that she has contributing in changing Pakistan’s image to the outside world.



“The biggest compliment that I got was the fact that I’ve changed the perception of Pakistan. So that made me really proud,” revealed Nabila.

Sharing how she found the Indian industry to be different or similar to that of Pakistan’s Nabila stated that that the former is far ahead.

“They are obviously quite ahead of us, have become organised. There was a not a single re-take pertaining to any dance performance or act as it all was shot in one go. So there are a lot of things that we can learn from them to improve our skills,” she added.



Nabila also stated that she felt honoured to partner with IIFA as was honoured given a huge platform to represent not just her craft and skill, but also her brand and country. Where professional hair and makeup brands seek to become a part of such events, she was proud to be associated with one that brought with itself immense PR and marketing opportunities.

She also shared how her precision hair-cutting expertise for men, highlighted through her brand N-Gents, received appreciation from various celebrities at IIFA.

“Male actors are usually larger than life and they make or break the film. Having said that, they are quite neglected in the hair-and-makeup department. But the attention that we could give to men’s hair was something that they had not seen before. They wanted us to open a salon there, so they were very impressed,” Nabila said.



The master-craftsman stylist shared that the Indian celebrities were welcoming and had faith in her and her skill, adding that she aspires to continue such collaborations in the future too.