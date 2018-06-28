Thu June 28, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 28, 2018

Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas is her ‘favourite man’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in Goa vacationing. Priyanka, who went public with her emotions for Nick for the first time ever, has caught everyone’s attention, now that she has declared Nick as her favourite man.

The 'Quantico' starlet recently posted a photo of her brother Siddharth and boyfriend Nick overlooking the sea and captioned it as ‘my two favourite men’ with a love-struck emoticon.

This is the very first time that Pee Cee has posted a photo of Nick on her official account. Up till now she had been private about her rumoured relation, with just Nick being vocal about how much he admires Priyanka.

Meanwhile, there were reports being circulated widely in the media about Priyanka and Nick reportedly getting engaged within a month.

The duo, that grabbed attention when first appearing together  at the Met Gala last year, wanted to spend some quality time  getting to know each other’s family. This is the sole reason why Nick flew to India with Priyanka: to meet her mother, friends and family.

