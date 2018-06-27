Ranbir Kapoor in total awe of girlfriend Alia Bhatt, says she is a ‘mighty force’

Just weeks after confessing that he is dating Alia, Ranbir Kapoor has stated that he is completely in awe of his girlfriend’s talent adding that she is a 'mighty force'.



The duo that started seeing each other while shooting for Ayan Mukherjee’s ‘Brahmastra’ seems very much in love, as they are all praise for one another.

In a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor shared his experience of working with Alia, “She’s a mighty force. At that age, the kind of films she’s done. Just a few days back, I was doing a scene with them and it was such a rare opportunity for me as an actor to see these two different kinds of actors — Amitabh Bachchan, the greatest of all, and Alia Bhatt, the potential great of all time. Words fall short to understand where her experience has come from, how she’s so spontaneous and colourful. I see that she’s extremely disciplined, but extremely blessed and talented also.”

The couple went public with their relationship some time back with Ranbir Kapoor terming it as something ‘really new’.



