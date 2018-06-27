Wed June 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor in total awe of girlfriend Alia Bhatt, says she is a ‘mighty force’

x
Advertisement

Just weeks after confessing that he is dating Alia, Ranbir Kapoor has stated that he is completely in awe of his girlfriend’s talent adding that she is a 'mighty force'.

The duo that started seeing each other while shooting for Ayan Mukherjee’s ‘Brahmastra’ seems very much in love, as they are all praise for one another.

In a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor shared his experience of working with Alia, “She’s a mighty force. At that age, the kind of films she’s done. Just a few days back, I was doing a scene with them and it was such a rare opportunity for me as an actor to see these two different kinds of actors — Amitabh Bachchan, the greatest of all, and Alia Bhatt, the potential great of all time. Words fall short to understand where her experience has come from, how she’s so spontaneous and colourful. I see that she’s extremely disciplined, but extremely blessed and talented also.”

The couple went public with their relationship  some time back   with Ranbir Kapoor terming it as something ‘really new’.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Salman Khan, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to work together after 11 years

Salman Khan, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to work together after 11 years
Salman Khan's ‘Race 3’ listed as one of the world’s lowest rated movies

Salman Khan's ‘Race 3’ listed as one of the world’s lowest rated movies
Rajkumar Hirani defends casting Ranbir as Sanjay Dutt in 'Sanju'

Rajkumar Hirani defends casting Ranbir as Sanjay Dutt in 'Sanju'

Bird´s nest almost upends major Canada music festival

Bird´s nest almost upends major Canada music festival
Load More load more