Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reportedly spotted in India

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s dating buzz has rocked the world and the rapid pace at which things are moving forward with the duo has stimulated the interest of fans even more.

The 'Baywatch' actor was spotted once more along with her pop star beau but this time all the way across the globe in India, as reported by Indian media outlets.

The alleged couple was recognized side by side in a car ride at the Mumbai airport, as they made their way to an event.

Previously the pair had been spotted multiple times together including the Jonas Brother’s cousin’s nuptials in the Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Bollywood’s bathing beauty will be seen co-starring with Salman Khan in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial ‘Bharat.’



