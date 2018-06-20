Armeena Khan outraged over Sheikh Rashid's remarks

Pakistani actor Armeena Khan on Tuesday took an exception to senior politician Sheikh Rashid Ahmad for using derogatory remarks during a talk show against people associated with film industry.

The Awami Muslim League chief made the controversial comments while criticizing his political opponents who he thinks have no principles.

The model and actress also questioned the airing of such content on the mainstream media.

She used her Twitter account to ask "Who is this man? Why is he using such abusive language against the #filmindustry? and more important why is such obscene language allowed on mainstream television?"

Replying to one of her followers, she said "Imagine, people like him are leaders".

"I am embarrassed FOR this man. I mean, how do you just sit there and make such statements without realising the wider ramifications. It chills me to the bone. I mean is he educated? What background does he come from? In the UK, he wouldn’t be allowed anywhere near public office," she said in another tweet.

Imran Khan's former wife Reham Khan also criticized Sheikh Rashid Ahmad , calling on Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar to take notice of his remarks .



