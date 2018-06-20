Wed June 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Armeena Khan outraged over Sheikh Rashid's remarks

Pakistani actor Armeena Khan on Tuesday took an exception to senior politician Sheikh Rashid Ahmad for using derogatory remarks  during a talk show against people associated with film industry.

The Awami Muslim League chief made the controversial comments  while criticizing his political opponents who he thinks have no principles.

The model and actress also questioned the airing of such content on the mainstream media.

x
Advertisement

She  used her Twitter account to ask "Who is this man? Why is he using such abusive language against the #filmindustry? and more important why is such obscene language allowed on mainstream television?"

Replying to one of her followers, she said "Imagine, people like him are leaders".

"I am embarrassed FOR this man. I mean, how do you just sit there and make such statements without realising the wider ramifications. It chills me to the bone. I mean is he educated? What background does he come from? In the UK, he wouldn’t be allowed anywhere near public office," she said in another tweet.

Imran Khan's  former wife Reham Khan also criticized Sheikh Rashid Ahmad , calling on  Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar to take notice of his remarks . 


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Irrfan Khan breaks silence on battling with cancer

Irrfan Khan breaks silence on battling with cancer
Animated comedy film 'Hotel Transylvania: Summer Vacation' rolls out new trailer

Animated comedy film 'Hotel Transylvania: Summer Vacation' rolls out new trailer

Emilia Clarke bids farewell to her character of Daenerys in Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke bids farewell to her character of Daenerys in Game of Thrones
Rappers XXXTentacion, Jimmy Wopo shot dead

Rappers XXXTentacion, Jimmy Wopo shot dead
Load More load more