Later half of Sanjay's life in 'Sanju' should have been played by him only: Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan stated that the later part of Sanjay Dutt’s life in the actor’s upcoming biopic entitled ‘Sanju’ should have been played by Sanjay himself.



Although everybody has lauded Ranbir’s exceptional acting skills in the movie repeatedly, Salman Khan believes that the film’s portion showcasing later half of Sanjay’s life should have been particularly played by him only.

'Sanju' has taken the Indian film industry by storm. Ever since the release of its many posters and the much-awaited trailer, everyone’s eyes are set on the film even before its mega release, scheduled for June 29.

Having Ranbir Kapoor in the titular character, the film's ensemble cast comprises Bollywood A-list celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani and Jim Sarbh.