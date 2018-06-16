Sat June 16, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 18, 2018

Adnan Siddiqui plays flute and fans love it

KARACHI: Award-winning TV and film star Adnan Siddiqui  posted a video of him playing the flute on Twitter. 

"My Eid gift for all of you who requested me to play the flute. God bless you all," tweeted Mr Siddiqui late Sunday night. 

Hundreds of people liked his video and many commended the veteran actor for his flute-playing talent. 

"Aww so cute y didn't u played it on stage ? Anyways enjoyed your shair o shairee stay blessed," Faiza Navi, a Twitter user, said. 

Another Twitterer Bilal Bhatti called his performance as awesome. 

"Awesome..........my heart just want 2 keep play this nd listen it again nd again nd again just amazing sir," Bhatti tweeted. 

Adnan Siddiqui has worked in scores of TV dramas in addition to his work for Hollywood and Bollywood. 


