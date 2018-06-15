Do we hear wedding bells for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra?

With the world just getting used to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dating, it appears as though things are heating up quite rapidly between the two with rumors of wedding bells floating around now too.

The cupid struck duo had been throwing around hints from flirtatious Instagram comments to secret dates, and now according to the latest buzz, the Jonas Brother is reportedly looking to tie the knot with the Bollywood beauty queen.

People Magazine unveiled a report citing a source that claims that the ‘Quantico’ starlet might be on a pedestal above the other girls the pop star has been with in the past, stating: “It's a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin's wedding. He's dated a lot over the last couple years but it's never been anything serious, so this is a big step."

The ‘Baywatch’ actor had confirmed her relationship with Nick on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show where he jokingly asked: “Are you dating Nick Jonas? Isn’t he like 11 years old?”

The 35-year-old actor responded: “We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together. I didn’t ask his age. 11? I didn’t know that,” she responded. “Yeah, we were on the same table and we already know each other. So he was like, ‘Hey, you wanna go together?’ And I was like ‘Yeah, okay, let’s go together.’ It ended up working out.”