Wed June 13, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 13, 2018

Opening ceremony of first SCO Film Festival held in Qingdao

QINGDAO: The opening ceremony and welcoming banquet of the first Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Film Festival was held in Qingdao, China on 13th June, 2018.

Mr. Wang Xiaohui, Executive Vice Minister of Publicity Department of CPC Central Committee and Head of State Film Administration of China welcomed the delegations from SCO member and observer states.

He termed the film festival as an important cultural exchange event which shall enhance the people to people contacts between the SCO member states and shall help in building community of shared future of mankind.

This film festival, he said, shall showcase 55 films from SCO member states, with more than 200 delegates from the eight member states in attendance.

He expressed hope that China, with more than 700 films being produced annually and having more than 55,000 cinema screens is one of the largest film industry, and is willing to share its expertise with the film industries of SCO member states.

The film festival is well represented by Pakistan with 5 Pakistani films, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Parchi, Bin Roye and Chalay Thay Saath, being showcased in the festival.

The official Pakistani delegation is led by Ms. Ambareen Jan, Director External Publicity Wing.

Ambassador of Pakistan Masood Khalid and Vice Secretary General of SCO Vladimir Potapenko were also present on the occasion.

The event concluded with well choreographed performances showcased in front of a packed audience. 

