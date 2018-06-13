Wed June 13, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 13, 2018

Salman Khan’s ‘Race 3’ recovers its budget even before release

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s highly-anticipated movie ‘Race 3’ has already recovered all its costs even before release, Indian media reported.

Surpassing Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ record by striking a satellite rights deal of Rs. 10.3 million with a major television network, the production cost of ‘Race 3’, which is far more than the film’s budget. This record was previously held by Aamir-starrer ‘Dangal’ at Rs. 10.1 million.

Speaking on this film producer Ramesh Taurani said, ““Big-budget films like Race 3 need to sell off the (satellite and digital) rights at a high cost in order to enter the safe zone.”

‘Race 3’ is the third instalment of the ‘Race’ franchise. Scheduled to hit cinemas on July 15, the film stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. 

