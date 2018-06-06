Wed June 06, 2018
Entertainment

June 6, 2018

Mortal Engines’ trailer is out!

Mortal Engine isn’t just plain thriller destruction within a city, but a cinematic depicting a post apocalypse era — where cities are shown mounted on wheels and struggling as fighters for survival assets for thousands of years past a cataclysmic event.

Mortal Engines is an adaptation of Philip Reeve’s bestseller from 2001. A cinematic showing London as a massive   predator tackling wars against small rebellious cities on the track. 

“We have to stop London before it destroys us” is one of the lines in the first trailer of Mortal Engines, released Tuesday.

There’s a museum apprentice Tom Natsworthy (Robert Steehan) from London who needs to protect himself from a tough assassin Hester Shaw (Hera Hilmar) who avenges the death of her mother.

Teaming with producer and screenwriter Peter Jackson, are co-screenwriters Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens from “Hobbit”.

Directed by Christian Rivers, the movie also stars Hugo Weaving, Jihae, Ronan Raftery, Leila George, Patrick Malahide, and Stephen Lang.

Universal Pictures, MRC films will release the movie on December 14. 

