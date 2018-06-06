Musician Salman says helping Jemima seek legal advice against Reham

ISLAMABAD: Ace guitarist and musician Salman Ahmad said that he was helping Jemima Goldsmith seek legal advice to file defamation case against Reham Khan.

Mr Ahmed made yet another claim in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Spoke to my friend @Jemima Khan today. I am helping her seek legal advice regarding the criminal libel of her 16-year-old - son by Reham Khan,” Salman Ahmed tweeted.

In a second tweet, he said that he would expose Reham Khan’s “collusion and nexus with the PML-N to discredit Imran Khan” before the elections in an interview with US media.

The former Junoon band member also alleged that he was contacted by Reham Khan and top members of PPP and PML-N to malign Imran Khan.

Reham Khan has been accused by PTI and his supporters of penning a book aimed at targeting Imran Khan’s politics before the general elections at the behest of rival PML-N.

Ms Khan has rubbished PTI’s claim as baseless and lies, saying she has never met Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal or other PML-N politicians.



