‘Badhiya’: First song of ‘Sanju’ released

The producers of Sanju, the biopic on Sanjay Dutt have shared the first song from the film, titled “Badhiya.” Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, the song takes us back to the 80s.



Director Rajkumar Hirani took to his social media account to announce the release.

The singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Sonu Nigam have perfectly adapted the nasal quality to their tone that were prominent in the 80s singers. In the song “Badhiya” we see Sanju lip-syncing to a woman's voice. Ranbir is also seen enacting each and every word of the song, consequently making the video visually pleasing, funny and enjoyable.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also have a set of star cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor, including Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. 'Sanju' is all set to be released on June 29, 2018.