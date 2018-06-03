Sun June 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bollywood actor admits IPL betting

Bollywood actor and director Arbaaz Khan is making headlines after pleading guilty of placing bets previously during the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

As per police reports, the 50-year-old actor declared that he had been laying bets during the IPL matches since the past six years.

The actor will be going through an inquisition by the police at Maharashtra’s Thane, where he had professed to having lost Rs. 2.80 crore to a bookie named Sonu Jalan during the bets placed in IPL matches.

An official quoting the inquiry of the accused had stated that Khan had been putting off the payment to Jalan which as a consequence had resulted in him receiving threats from the bookie.

During the investigation session, Khan and Jalan were brought in front of each other.

The accused was also issued directives by the Thane police to record his proclamations today in regards to the betting upheaval.

The actor had been issued a letter by the police where he has been asked to join the investigation following the detainment of Jalan who was found placing bets on the IPL series that has just wrapped up.

Senior Inspector and head of the Anti-Extortion Cell, Pradeep Sharma has stated that amid the inquiry session it was discovered that there has been a probable “connection” between Khan and Jalan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor reveals why Sridevi did not want her to pursue acting

Janhvi Kapoor reveals why Sridevi did not want her to pursue acting
Veere Di Wedding actor Swara Bhasker silenced by Urwa Hocane for anti-Pakistan comments

Veere Di Wedding actor Swara Bhasker silenced by Urwa Hocane for anti-Pakistan comments
‘Badhiya’: First song of ‘Sanju’ released

‘Badhiya’: First song of ‘Sanju’ released
Johnny Depp doesn’t look very well in recent pictures

Johnny Depp doesn’t look very well in recent pictures
Load More load more