Bollywood actor admits IPL betting

Bollywood actor and director Arbaaz Khan is making headlines after pleading guilty of placing bets previously during the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

As per police reports, the 50-year-old actor declared that he had been laying bets during the IPL matches since the past six years.

The actor will be going through an inquisition by the police at Maharashtra’s Thane, where he had professed to having lost Rs. 2.80 crore to a bookie named Sonu Jalan during the bets placed in IPL matches.

An official quoting the inquiry of the accused had stated that Khan had been putting off the payment to Jalan which as a consequence had resulted in him receiving threats from the bookie.

During the investigation session, Khan and Jalan were brought in front of each other.

The accused was also issued directives by the Thane police to record his proclamations today in regards to the betting upheaval.

The actor had been issued a letter by the police where he has been asked to join the investigation following the detainment of Jalan who was found placing bets on the IPL series that has just wrapped up.

Senior Inspector and head of the Anti-Extortion Cell, Pradeep Sharma has stated that amid the inquiry session it was discovered that there has been a probable “connection” between Khan and Jalan.