Rhea Kapoor producer of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ sends love to Pakistani ‘ladies’

MUMBAI: After Bollywood enthusiasts in Pakistan were grieving over not being able to watch the upcoming and highly anticipated film ‘Veere Di Wedding’, the producer of the film Rhea Kapoor has a message to lift up the spirits of those in her neighboring country.

Rhea Kapoor had taken to Instagram to share a meme on her story, in an attempt to elevate the spirits of those ‘ladies’ dwelling across the border in Pakistan who had to face the disappointment of not getting to watch ‘Veere Di Wedding’.

Along with the meme, Rhea had stated: “To all our veeres in Pakistan. We love you ladies.”

The post was shared by the 31-year-old producer a day after it was announced that the film is barred from release in Pakistan, on 1st June, for having objectionable and inappropriate content.

As per news reports, sources in the Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) have revealed “Veere Di Wedding is not a family film and that is why we cannot clear it.”