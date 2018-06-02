Sat June 02, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 1, 2018

Horror film ‘Big Legend’ gets first trailer

LOS ANGELES: Tracing the life of Bigfoot, Hollywood horror flick ‘Big Legend’s hair-raising trailer was released online recently.

Written and directed by Justin Lee, the film features Kevin Makely, Todd A. Robinson, Amanda Wyss, Summer Spiro, Ashley Platz, and Adrienne Barbeau, along with various others.

According to IMDb, the film reveals an ex-soldier’s ventures into the Pacific Northwest to uncover the truth behind his fiancée’s disappearance.

Produced by Kevin Makely and Marc Gold, ‘Big Legend’ is slated to hit cinemas on July 3.

